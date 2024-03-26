Remillard has failed to secure a roster spot to begin the season with the White Sox, Daryl Van Schouwen reports.
The club hasn't made any official move with Remillard, though they reportedly intend to keep Braden Shewmake in his place. If he remains in the organization, Remillard will likely begin the campaign with Triple-A Charlotte.
