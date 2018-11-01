Burdi (elbow) will not pitch again in the Arizona Fall League due to "general fatigue," though he's expected to be fully healthy prior to spring training, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Burdi missed a majority of the 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in late July of 2017. He wound up pitching in seven fall league games in August and then returned for a few more appearances this past month before getting shut down for the rest of the year. He's expected to vie for a spot in the major-league bullpen this spring if he's back to 100 percent.