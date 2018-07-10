Hicks is not in the starting lineup for the second half of Monday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Hicks went 1-for-4 during Game 1, but he'll take a seat for the nightcap, as Brett Gardner will man center field with Clint Frazier taking over in left. The Yankees are likely taking it easy with Hicks, after he suffered hamstring cramps in Saturday's tilt against Toronto.