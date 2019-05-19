Hicks went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, two runs and two walks to help the Yankees to a 13-5 win over the Rays on Sunday.

A day after posting his first multi-hit game of the season, Hicks had an active day at the plate again, reaching base three times and cranking his first long ball of the season in the fourth inning off Charlie Morton. He still has just three hits in first 16 at-bats since returning from the injured list, but he looks to be heating up and should remain a regular fixture in the Yankees' lineup moving forward.