Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Judge being the team's everyday center fielder in 2024 is "in play," Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Judge is still slated for right field duty as things currently stand, but the Yanks appear nearing a trade for Juan Soto, which would necessitate the move. While he's played plenty of center field over the last three seasons, Judge started just 16 games there in 2023 and missed a significant chunk of time with a toe injury. It certainly would not be the ideal defensive alignment, but the Yankees appear willing to deal with it in order to add Soto's bat.