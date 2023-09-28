Judge went 2-for-3 with two homers, four RBI and a third run scored in Wednesday's win over the Blue Jays.

After Judge sat out of Tuesday's contest, he returned to the lineup with a bang Wednesday, driving in four of the Yankees' six runs with a pair of two-run homers. The 31-year-old outfielder now has five home runs in his last four games after hitting just one in his prior 17 contests. Judge is up to 37 homers on the season, tied for eighth-most in the league, despite spending nearly two months on the IL. He's batting .269 with a 1.029 OPS, 77 runs scored and 75 RBI across 445 plate appearances.