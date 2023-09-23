Judge went 4-for-4 with a double, three home runs and six RBI in Friday's 7-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

He took rookie Brandon Pfaadt deep in the third and fifth innings before launching a Slade Cecconi fastball over the right-field fence in the seventh. It's the second time in 2023 that Judge has gone yard three times in a game, and he's the first Yankee in franchise history to produce multiple three-homer games in a season. Despite missing about a third of the year due to injuries, the 2022 AL MVP has slugged 35 homers with 70 RBI in only 100 contests this season.