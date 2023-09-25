Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that he will have discussions with Judge each day this week about the slugger's playing time the rest of the way, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Boone indicated Sunday that there were no plans to shut Judge down for the rest of the season, but he seemed less definitive about the possibility when asked again a day later. Judge is making a 22nd consecutive start Monday and has received just three days off since returning from a toe injury in late August. The toe isn't 100 percent healed, though, and with the Yankees officially eliminated from playoff contention it's possible the team and Judge will eventually decide it's best to shut things down. Judge is not expected to require surgery on the toe.