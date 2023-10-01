Judge is not in Sunday's lineup against the Royals.
Judge hit .284 with eight home runs, 19 runs and 19 RBI in 26 games in September. He will head to the bench along with Gleyber Torres and Giancarlo Stanton in the season finale.
More News
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Cranks two more homers•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Steps out of lineup•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Playing time in final week TBD•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Makes history with three-homer game•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Snaps slump with grand slam•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Goes deep again Saturday•