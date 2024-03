Verdugo (leg) will start in left field and bat seventh in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.

Verdugo was scratched from the lineup Sunday with a left leg contusion after being hit by a pitch Saturday, but he's now ready to resume his preparations for the start of the 2024 campaign. Traded from the Red Sox to the Yankees in the offseason, Verdugo is expected to serve as the primary left fielder for New York. He is 1-for-8 with a double and three strikeouts so far this spring.