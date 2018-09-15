Yankees' Andrew McCutchen: Notches three hits vs. Toronto

McCutchen went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and two runs scored in Friday's 11-0 route of the Blue Jays.

McCutchen tacked on an insurance run in the fifth inning on a solo homer to right field, delivering his 18th home run of the season and his third as a Yankee. The 31-year-old owns a .253/.365/.421 slash line through 142 games this season, although he'll likely see his playing time take a hit when Aaron Judge (wrist) can enter the starting lineup, which should happen within the next few weeks.