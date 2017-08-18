Play

Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Available to pitch Friday

Chapman (hamstring) is available for Friday's game against the Red Sox, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Chapman is back in full health and will resume his role as the Yankees' closer. Chapman was last used Tuesday against the Mets and earned a save, despite giving up two runs in just an inning of work.

