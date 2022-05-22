Manager Aaron Boone said after the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the White Sox that Chapman is receiving treatment for an Achilles injury, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Chapman entered Sunday's matinee with the score tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the ninth inning, and he gave up a leadoff home run to AJ Pollock. After forcing a flyout, the southpaw was visited by a trainer but ultimately remained in the game and gave up another run. In total, Chapman allowed two runs on two hits and a walk while failing to record a strikeout in one-third of an inning to take the loss. While the 34-year-old's injury likely contributed to his struggles Sunday, he's now given up at least one run in each of his last five appearances, and Clay Holmes' strong results this year could allow him to see increased save chances if Chapman continues to struggle.