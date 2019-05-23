Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Gets save against Orioles
Chapman picked up the save against the Orioles on Wednesday, working around a walk to post a scoreless ninth inning and preserve the Yankees' 7-5 victory. He struck out one.
It was the 13th save of the season for the dominant lefty, who has been locked in lately. Chapman hasn't given up an earned run since May 9, lowering his ERA to 1.83 and his WHIP to 0.92 to go along with 31 strikeouts over 19.2 innings. He has very much retained his customary status as one of the most reliable closers in baseball to start 2019.
