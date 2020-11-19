Chapman's suspension was reduced from three games to two Thursday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Chapman was issued his three-game suspension in early September after throwing a fastball over Mike Brosseau's head. However, he'll only have to miss two games at the beginning of the 2021 season following his appeal. Zack Britton could handle any save chances during Chapman's brief absence, although the suspension shouldn't have an impact on the southpaw's season-long fantasy value.