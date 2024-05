Double-A Somerset transferred Hampton (shoulder) from its 7-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Saturday.

Hampton has yet to make his 2024 debut after he contended with right shoulder discomfort coming out of spring training. According to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Hampton has resumed a throwing program, but the 22-year-old right-hander still looks to be at least a month away from joining the Somerset rotation.