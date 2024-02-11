The Yankees have issued Hampton in invitation to participate in major-league spring training, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Hampton was a sixth-round selection by New York in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft and split time between High-A and Double-A last season, totaling a 3.63 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and an impressive 145:37 K:BB over 106.2 innings across 20 starts. The right-hander logged 59.2 of those frames with Double-A Somerset, so it's feasible that he could open the 2024 campaign at the Triple-A level. If he continues to thrive in the minors, Hampton could get his first look in the big leagues as soon as the upcoming season.