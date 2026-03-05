Yankees' Chase Hampton: Optioned to Somerset
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Yankees optioned Hampton (elbow) to Double-A Somerset and resigned him to minor league camp Thursday.
Hampton underwent Tommy John surgery in February of 2025, which resulted in him not pitching for the whole season. As the 2026 season nears, the right-hander is still progressing for a possible return in May or June.
More News
-
Yankees' Chase Hampton: Could return to action in May•
-
Yankees' Chase Hampton: Protected from Rule 5 Draft•
-
Yankees' Chase Hampton: Undergoes Tommy John surgery•
-
Yankees' Chase Hampton: In New York getting elbow tested•
-
Yankees' Chase Hampton: Invited to spring training•
-
Yankees' Chase Hampton: Goes on Double-A IL•