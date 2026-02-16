Yankees' Chase Hampton: Could return to action in May
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hampton (elbow) has been throwing on flat ground and could return to pitching in games in May or June, per MLB.com.
Hampton underwent Tommy John surgery last February, so he didn't pitch at all during the 2025 campaign. The right-hander nonetheless remains one of New York's top pitching prospects and was added to the 40-man roster in November, as the Yankees opted to shield him from the Rule 5 Draft. Hampton is likely to spend much of the season at the Double-A level once he's ready to throw in games again.
More News
-
Yankees' Chase Hampton: Protected from Rule 5 Draft•
-
Yankees' Chase Hampton: Undergoes Tommy John surgery•
-
Yankees' Chase Hampton: In New York getting elbow tested•
-
Yankees' Chase Hampton: Invited to spring training•
-
Yankees' Chase Hampton: Goes on Double-A IL•
-
Yankees' Chase Hampton: Returns from Double-A IL•