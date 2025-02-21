Hampton underwent Tommy John surgery Friday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.
Hampton had traveled back to New York to have his right elbow examined and got the worst possible news. If there's a silver lining, it's that having the operation now will give him a chance to return for the start of the 2026 season, or at least early on in the campaign.
