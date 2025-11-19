Yankees' Chase Hampton: Protected from Rule 5 Draft
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Yankees selected Hampton's (elbow) contract from Double-A Somerset on Tuesday.
Hampton missed the entire 2025 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in February, yet the Yankees will still grant him a place on their 40-man roster to shield him from the Rule 5 Draft in December. The 24-year-old righty will likely be sent back to Double-A once he's fully healthy, though it remains unclear whether he'll be back to full strength by the beginning of the 2026 season.
