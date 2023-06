Hampton was promoted from High-A Hudson Valley to Double-A Somerset on Thursday.

Arguably the top pop-up pitching prospect of the minor-league season, Hampton laid waste to the Sally League, logging a 2.68 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 77 strikeouts in 47 innings across nine starts. The 21-year-old righty was selected in the sixth round in last year's draft and has yet to run into much resistance in pro ball.