The Yankees reassigned Hampton to minor-league camp Sunday.

Hampton is one of the organization's top pitching prospects, and he got into one Grapefruit League contest this spring, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out two batters in one scoreless inning. He has yet to reach the Triple-A level in the minors, however, so he was never expected to compete for a spot on the big-league Opening Day roster. If Hampton continues to show success on the farm, he could get a look in the majors at some point in 2024.