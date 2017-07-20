Yankees' Chase Headley: Set to see most starts at first base

Manager Joe Girardi said Wednesday that Headley will receive a "crash course" at first base and likely see most of his starts at the position following the acquisition of Todd Frazier earlier this week, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Frazier, who made an appearance as a pinch hitter Wednesday against the Twins in his Yankees debut, is expected to enter the starting nine at third base for Thursday's series opener against the Twins. Though Frazier has experience at both corner spots, he's more comfortable playing third base, so Headley will move over to the other side of the infield to accommodate the new pickup. Frazier figures to serve in an everyday role at the hot corner, so look for the switch-hitting Headley to occupy the strong side of a platoon at first base with the right-handed Garrett Cooper.