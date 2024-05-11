Schmidt (4-1) earned the win Friday over the Rays, allowing five hits and two walks over 6.2 scoreless innings. He struck out six.

It's the first quality start of the season for Schmidt (he hadn't pitched more than 5.2 innings yet this year) though he's now won three of his last four outings. The 28-year-old Schmidt lowered his ERA to 2.95 with a 1.27 WHIP and 47:15 K:BB across eight starts (42.2 innings) this season. He's currently slated for a road matchup with the Twins in his next turn in the rotation.