Schmidt (2-1) took the loss Monday as the Yankees were downed 2-0 by the Orioles, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

A solo shot by Gunnar Henderson in the first inning accounted for all the damage off the right-hander, but his teammates couldn't solve Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore bullpen. Schmidt exited after 92 pitches (56 strikes) and just missed recording his first quality start of the season. He'll take a 3.19 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 34:13 K:BB through 31 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home this weekend against the Tigers.