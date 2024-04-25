Schmidt (2-0) picked up the win in Wednesday's 7-3 victory over the A's, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander cruised through five innings before serving up a three-run shot to Brent Rooker in the sixth and getting the hook after 92 pitches (58 strikes), but the Yanks supported Schmidt with three long balls of their own. He's still looking for his first quality start of the season, but Schmidt has lasted five or more innings in four of his five outings, and he hasn't given up more than three runs in any of them. He'll take a 3.55 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 29:10 K:BB through 25.1 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in Baltimore.