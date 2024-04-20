Schmidt came away with a no-decision in Friday's 5-3 win over the Rays, allowing one run on seven hits over 5.1 innings. He struck out seven without walking a batter.

The right-hander blanked Tampa Bay for five frames before Richie Palacios tagged him for a solo shot in the sixth, but Schmidt still exited the game in line for a loss until the Yankees rallied for five runs in the seventh. He generated a massive 37 called or swinging strikes among his 102 pitches, but Schmidt is still looking to iron out some efficiency issues as he hasn't completed six innings in any of his four starts so far in 2024. he'll take a 3.15 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 23:8 K:BB through 20 innings into his next outing, which lines up to be a juicy home matchup against the A's next week.