Yankees' Clint Frazier: Exits with possible concussion symptoms
Frazier left Thursday's game for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with possible concussion symptoms, Conor Foley of the Times-Tribune reports.
Frazier missed an extended period of time at the start of the year with a concussion, so the Yankees will need to be extra careful with their young outfielder. He's expected to see a doctor soon, at which point the severity of the issue should become clear.
More News
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Time with big club expires•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Recalled from minors•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Back down to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Two hits out of leadoff spot Thursday•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Could be up more than one day•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Rejoins big club as 26th man•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hand trade clouds Indians 'pen
The trade that sent Brad Hand to Cleveland for hot catching prospect Francisco Mejia could...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Muncy moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Machado trade could hurt other Dodgers
The Manny Machado is a big win for the Dodgers, but it'll eventually come at the expense of...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
How much difference can an extra game or two make? In a short week, plenty. Scott White shares...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 17
The short week after the All-Star break eliminates the possibility for two-start pitchers,...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...