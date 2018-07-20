Frazier left Thursday's game for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with possible concussion symptoms, Conor Foley of the Times-Tribune reports.

Frazier missed an extended period of time at the start of the year with a concussion, so the Yankees will need to be extra careful with their young outfielder. He's expected to see a doctor soon, at which point the severity of the issue should become clear.

