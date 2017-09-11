Yankees' Clint Frazier: Not starting Monday
Frazier isn't in the lineup Monday against the Rays, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Frazier came off the disabled list Monday after dealing with an oblique injury for over a month. However, although he's back in full health, the Yankees are waiting to put him in the starting lineup. They'll head into Monday's game with an outfield of Brett Gardner, Jacoby Ellsbury and Aaron Judge.
