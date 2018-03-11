Frazier (concussion) said Saturday that he ran and threw on the field and hit off a tee, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The extended activity amounts to a step forward in Frazier's recovery from the concussion he suffered Feb. 24, but it doesn't mean the outfielder's symptoms have subsided. Frazier said that he remains "foggy" away from the field, noting that the concussion affects his driving and reaction time. It doesn't appear that the 23-year-old will be cleared for game action anytime soon, making it unlikely that he'll break camp with the Yankees.