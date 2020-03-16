Frazier's spot on the Opening Day roster could be affected by the delay to the start of the regular season, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.

Frazier impressed in Cactus League play, batting .320 with five extra-base hits and a 1.055 OPS in 25 at-bats. His performance, along with injuries to fellow outfielders Giancarlo Stanton (calf) and Aaron Judge (rib), all but assured Frazier a roster spot and fairly regular playing time at the start of the campaign. However, with Opening Day now expected to be pushed back at least eight weeks, both Stanton and Judge could be healthy when the regular season commences. That would significantly cut into Frazier's playing time and could keep him off the roster altogether.