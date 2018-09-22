Yankees' Dellin Betances: Notches fourth save
Betances logged the save Friday against the Orioles, tossing a scoreless ninth inning while allowing one hit and striking out one.
Betances gave up a one-out single, but he managed to retire the final two batters to preserve the victory. He's managed to string together two scoreless outings since blowing a save Sunday against Toronto, and he'll handle mid-to-high-leverage situations down the stretch of the regular season as the Yankees head into the playoffs.
