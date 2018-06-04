Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Heads to bench for Game 2 of twin bill

Gregorius is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Tigers.

Gregorius will take a seat for the second game of Monday's twin bill after going 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored during the Yankees' 7-4 win in Game 1. Gleyber Torres will slide over to man shortstop in his stead, allowing Neil Walker to pick up a start at the keystone.