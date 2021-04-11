Manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that he expects German to rejoin the Yankees when a fifth starter is next required April 24 in Cleveland, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

German was unable to carry his stellar results from spring training into his first two turns of the regular season, giving up seven runs on 12 hits and two walks over seven innings en route to taking losses to the Blue Jays and Rays. New York optioned German to its alternate site following Saturday's game in Tampa Bay, but based on Boone's comments, the right-hander's demotion wasn't due solely to his pair of poor outings. With a pair of off days in the next eight days, the Yankees will instead run a streamlined four-man rotation, so German will be parked at the alternate site in the short term to give the team an extra roster spot. German still appears to have the edge over Deivi Garcia and Michael King for the fifth starter's job.