The Yankees placed Montas on the bereavement list Wednesday.
Per Lindsey Adler of The Athletic, manager Aaron Boone noted Tuesday that due to a death in his family, Montas had yet to report to the Yankees after he was acquired from the Athletics on Monday. He'll take the next couple of days to tend to the family matter before rejoining the Yankees for their series in St. Louis this weekend. Assuming he's able to throw a bullpen session while he's away from the team, Montas could be ready to make his first start for the Yankees at some point during the three-game series with the Cardinals.
