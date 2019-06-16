Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Brings home three runs
Sanchez went 1-for-3 with two runs scored, three RBI, a double and two walks in Saturday's win against the White Sox.
Sanchez put the Yankees on the board during the fourth inning with his two-run double, and he also delivered an RBI groundout in the seventh. The 26-year-old was 0-for-6 in the first two games of the series but came through as a run producer Saturday.
