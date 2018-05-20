Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Positioned on bench Sunday

Sanchez is not in the lineup Sunday against the Royals.

Sanchez will be given a well-earned day off following his four-hit, two-homer explosion in Saturday's contest against the Royals. Austin Romine will take over behind the plate and bat seventh in his stead. Sanchez should be back in the starting lineup Monday when the Yankees travel to take on the Rangers.

More News
Our Latest Stories