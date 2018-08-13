Kontos had his contract selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday, Marc Carig of The Athletic reports.

Kontos will provide additional depth to the club's bullpen following the placement of CC Sabathia (knee) on the 10-day disabled list in a corresponding move. Across 27 major-league appearances with Cleveland and Pittsburgh this year, he's logged a 4.68 ERA and 1.32 WHIP. Look for him to be deployed in low-leverage spots.