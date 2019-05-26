Nationals' George Kontos: Joins Nationals
Kontos signed a minor-league deal with the Nationals on Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Kontos joined the Cubs on a minor-league deal this offseason but didn't play a game with the organization after spring training. The 33-year-old had 28 appearances between the Indians, Yankees and Pirates last season, and had a 4.39 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB over 26.2 innings. Kontos will report to Triple-A Fresno.
