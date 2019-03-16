The Cubs reassigned Kontos to their minor-league camp Saturday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Though he was attending spring training as a non-roster invitee, Kontos looked like he would have a realistic shot at winning a bullpen role with the big club at the outset of camp after reportedly increasing his fastball velocity while working out at the Driveline Baseball facility in Chicago during the offseason. Any improvement in the quality of Kontos' arsenal wasn't apparent in his spring stats, as he surrendered five runs on seven hits and one walk over 5.1 innings during Cactus League play.

