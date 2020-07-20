Kontos recently accepted a position with NBC Sports Bay Area for the Giants' pregame and postgame shows, effectively spelling an end to his playing career, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After the Nationals released him from his minor-league deal last August, Kontos apparently didn't draw many offers from other organizations or wasn't intrigued by the opportunities that may have been available, prompting him to embark on a media career. The 35-year-old right-hander worked exclusively out of the bullpen over his 350 big-league appearances spanning eight seasons, posting a 3.10 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across stints with the Yankees, Giants, Pirates and Indians. His best years came in San Francisco, with Kontos earning his lone World Series ring as a member of the Giants' 2012 squad.