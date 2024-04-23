Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that Cole (elbow) could begin throwing off a mound sometime next week, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Cole extended his flat-ground throwing to 120 feet on Tuesday, which is typically the farthest distance from which a pitcher plays catch before he gets on a mound. While nothing definitive has been decided in regards to a bullpen session, it sounds like one could be coming within the next week or so. Cole is working his way back from nerve irritation and edema in his right elbow.