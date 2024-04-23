Cole (elbow) extended his flat-ground throwing to 120 feet Tuesday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

It's usually the farthest distance a pitcher plays catch from before progressing to mound work, but Cole said Tuesday that he's not sure when he will throw a bullpen session. He will have a day of rest in his throwing program Wednesday before the next step is revealed. Cole isn't eligible to return until late May and when he'll ultimately be activated is still up in the air.