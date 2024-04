Cole (elbow) is expected to throw from up to 75 feet Tuesday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Cole has been playing catch for about a week, throwing from 60 feet on flat ground. He didn't throw Monday but is slated to resume play catch Tuesday, moving out an additional 15 feet. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner appears to be making steady progress in his recovery from nerve irritation and edema in his right elbow. He's eligible to come off the 60-day IL in late May.