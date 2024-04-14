Cole (elbow) played catch Thursday, MLB.com reports.

Cole played catch for the second time since being placed on the 60-day injured list March 28 with nerve irritation and edema in his right elbow. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that the ace hurler's session Thursday "went well," though it's not yet clear when Cole will next throw. The right-hander isn't eligible to come off the injured list until late May, and the organization isn't expected to push him to be ready by then, so he'll likely progress slowly through his throwing program.