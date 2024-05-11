Cole (elbow) threw 29 pitches in his bullpen session Saturday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Cole noted that he had a "pretty good" bullpen session, with 13 of his 29 pitches being breaking balls and his velocity topping at 89 MPH. He is set to stay in Tampa Bay and throw another bullpen early in the coming week.
