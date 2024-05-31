Cole (elbow) could make his first rehab start Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Cole threw live batting practice Thursday and his next step will likely be a lengthy rehab assignment. It's unclear which affiliate he'll begin the assignment with, though it will be a significant step towards his return regardless of exactly where it occurs.
