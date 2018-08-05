Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Bangs out two doubles

Stanton went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Red Sox.

Four of the slugger's last five hits have gone for extra bases (three doubles and a homer), and Stanton now sports a .279/.342/.513 slash line on the year. He's already cranked at least 25 home runs for the fifth straight season and the seventh time in total, and he needs just eight more to reach 300 for his career.