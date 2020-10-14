General manager Brian Cashman said Wednesday that the Yankees are viewing Stanton primarily as a DH-only player heading into 2021, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

During his first three years in New York, Stanton has already spent most of his time at DH, logging only 85 starts at the outfield over that stretch. Heading into 2020, the Yankees eyed Stanton for full-time DH duty after he was slowed by a calf injury in spring training, but even that wasn't enough to keep the slugger healthy throughout the campaign. Due to a hamstring injury, Stanton only played in 23 of the team's 60 games, slashing .250/.387/.500 in 93 plate appearances. He at least finished the team's postseason run at full strength, but the Yankees apparently don't envision a healthy Stanton being a factor in the outfield in 2021 outside of an emergency basis. Since all 23 of his starts came at DH in 2020, Stanton will only be eligible as a utility player in most fantasy leagues, and he may not regain outfield eligibility at any point if Cashman's word holds true.